Orange highlights cyber threats to SMEs and manufacturers

In another showcase, she demonstrated how a hacker attack can compromise systems that manage heating and lighting at a reproduced manufacturing site.

The CEO of OCD, Hugues Foulon, noted that the manufacturing sector experiences the greatest number of cyber attacks but noted also that SMEs are particularly vulnerable to cyberthreats, especially malware incidents.

And while in 2022 the overall number of cyberattacks has grown by 5% year on year, the trend is still “encouraging” as the rate of the attacks is slowing down compared with 2021, when it rose by 13% year on year.

In total, OCD recorded 99,506 potential cyber threats to its customers, of which 29,291 were confirmed by the company: This equates to more than one security incident per day per organisation, according to the statistics included in the Security Navigator report.

Foulon pointed out that the company hasn’t noted a boom in cyberattacks in the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It has identified, though, a geographic shift in the regions recording the most attacks from North America and Europe to east Asia and south-east Asia. These regions have increasingly been affected by cyber extortion – the act of cybercriminals demanding payment through a threat in the form of malicious activity against a victim, such as a data compromise or denial-of-service attack. The number of attacks has risen by 30% and 33% respectively in the past six months. During the same period, such attacks have decreased by more than 30% in the UK and the US, and by 20% in Europe.

In another finding, Orange group CEO, Christel Heydemann (pictured above), noted that nearly half of security incidents discovered by Orange in the past year were due to human error, whether accidentally (such as clicking on a malign link) or on purpose. This is why, she noted, the company is putting “humans at the heart of the development of Orange Cyberdefense” and why it is focused on raising awareness on the risks of cyber threats.

Boosting its presence in the world of cyber defence services is a cornerstone to Orange’s growth efforts - see Orange puts cybersecurity at the heart of its growth plans.

