Huawei lives to fight another day

The second prong was to use MWC keynotes to press home its case against the US allegations, and to highlight the growing pushback against US demands, even by members of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharers, such as the UK and New Zealand, which are both looking to use expert mitigation of Huawei kit and software to allay fears over Huawei “back doors”.

Calling in the experts to conduct forensic examinations of all equipment and code (not just Huawei’s) was both a master-stroke in the debate and a sensible way forward, but it doesn’t seem to have interested the US which still seems determined to bully its way to a ‘win’.

Europe’s mobile leaders have also been calling on the US to show up or shut up over the mysterious ‘evidence’ it says it has of Huawei wrongdoing.

If it’s there it will have to be considerably more egregious than the case against Huawei Device Co Ltd, which has just pleaded not guilty to trade secrets conspiracy and other charges, in the US. The trial is set for a year from now.

So what’s the earth-shattering allegation? What’s the technology so high that its alleged abduction was enough to threaten a major falling out between two of the world’s superpowers?

It’s that T-Mobile had accused Huawei of stealing “Tappy,” a gadget (like some others I’ve seen) that mimicked human fingers tapping away to test how quickly, if at all, a smartphone gives up, or how many errors it generates etc. Huawei has said the two companies settled their Tappy dispute in 2017.

But perhaps the highlight was on Tuesday when Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, Guo Ping, brought up just some of the US’s own cybersecurity issues.

This angle of attack has to be carefully done because it might make you look as if you’ve given up on your core arguments and are moving to distraction mode instead. But Guo Ping’s referencing of the National Security Agency’s own internet collection programme, which came to light in 2013, was really just a scene-setter for the final assault in an article he had penned for the Financial Times.

Given the NSA’s proven history of doing all the things it was suggesting that Huawei ‘might’ be wanting to do itself, Guo Ping maintained the real reason the US intelligence community was so worried about Huawei and its equipment was that, given its installation in enough countries - and armed with Huawei’s own cybersecurity software - the NSA would no longer be capable of collecting all the data it wanted to.

Ouch! Asserting bad faith by the US intelligence community and the superiority of Huawei technology in one hit. Not bad going.