Huawei emerges stronger, plus major announcements from MWC Day 3

MWC was originally billed as the venue for some sort of showdown between Huawei and the GSMA along with the rest of the telecoms industry, apparently increasingly worried about Huawei’s back doors in the looming 5G network build.

But as the show rolled on it became apparent that that script was being re-written. The concentration of IQ represented by the global telecoms industry in conference at Barcelona was never likely to be brow-beaten into accepting often hysterical and over-wrought allegations of Huawei wrongdoing, especially when no proof at all had been produced.

What emerged instead was a highly logical and hard-headed consensus best expressed by its catchphrase “Facts not Fears”.

European industry and policy leaders effectively brushed aside US calls for a ban on Chinese vendors and instead outflanked the US arguments by aggressively promoting the need for a far greater security focus on ALL equipment vendors, not just Huawei.

If backdoors and technical skulduggery were really the main concern of the US and the reason for its attempt to brow-beat its allies into blocking Huawei from their 5G builds, then proper scientific investigation of all code and systems proffered as part of 5G needed to be given thorough and ongoing inspection.

And in fact, Huawei aside, this was something that needed to be done anyway if the 5G network is to play as pivotal a role in the 21st Century as its adherents claim it will.

Enter stage left the well-founded suspicion that technological and trade rivalry is the real reason for the US Huawei obsession.

As a result a succession of government and industry leaders have spoken out against hasty naming and shaming. Vodafone CEO Nick Read, for instance, has called on the United States to share any evidence it has about Huawei. He explained that it was very difficult without any proof to justify a far-reaching ban, which would severely disadvantage European telcos such as BT and Deutsche Telekom who have built Huawei into their plans for network development. Even the European Commission has warned against “premature decisions based on partial analysis of the facts.”

The language used by US intelligence sources and government alike also revealed the extent to which the US authorities were drawing on cold war archetypes in their effort to turn the tide against the Chinese firm. Talk of “stealing secrets” has a particularly archaic ring to it as in the modern, open source high tech world, there are no longer many ‘secrets’. What there are is patents, and a secret patent is no good to anybody.