Cisco suit proves dodgy software cover-ups are a bigger risk than evil back doors

Donald Trump needn't worry about Huawei posing threats to US national security, not when he has good ol' homegrown Cisco to do it for him.

The networking giant has just agreed to pay $8.6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the government and whistleblower James Glenn, relating to historic security flaws in Cisco's Video Surveillance Manager (VSM) software.

Glenn is a US citizen who worked for Cisco partner NetDesign in Denmark. According to the lawsuit, filed in 2011 but only unsealed this week, Glenn made NetDesign and Cisco aware of the vulnerabilities in 2008, only to be fired months later.

The Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service Procurement Division, the Department of Defense Biometrics Task Force Headquarters, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, NASA, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marine Corps, and the Patent and Trademark Office are just some of the Cisco customers that purchased this software.

Despite being aware of the security flaws, the lawsuit alleged that Cisco failed to notify the government about them, and instead continued to sell its vulnerable VSM.