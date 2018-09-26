SDN specialist Lumina Networks rides high with tier 1 telco support and a new controller

It's been a great year for Lumina Networks. The company is now in a powerful position in the SDN world, having been the recipient of Series A funding from AT&T, Verizon and Rahi Systems.

Both AT&T and Verizon are using Lumina Networks' SDN controller, which is based on the OpenDaylight controller, and now the company is refining its business model as it delivers carrier grade, fully tested implementations of each OpenDaylight release. Lumina says its main objective is to help its customers bridge the gap to between existing and new network equipment.

Lumina Networks has this week introduced Version 8 of its SDN Controller and will be demonstrating advances in its SD-Core software at the Open Networking Summit in Amsterdam.

To understand Lumina's approach to the SDN market, watch our exclusive video interview with Lumina CEO Andrew Coward: Lumina Networks lights the way for service providers to get SDN and automation solutions out of the lab and into real live networks.

Says Andrew Coward, "At Lumina, we deliver a project WITH the customer and not TO them."

Original press release below