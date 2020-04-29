SD-WAN

What’s up with… Colt, Deutsche Telekom, Spirent, Keysight

TelecomTV Staff
Apr 29, 2020

Colt Technology Services (picture courtesy of Colt)

  • Colt bolsters its SD-WAN
  • Deutsche Telekom offers extra security for home workers
  • Spirent and Keysight have 5G core tales to tell

What touched our news nerve today? Here’s the rundown…

  • To support the current trend for remote working, Colt has added VoIP optimisation and support for IPv6 to its SD-WAN platform. For more details, see this press release

 

  • In the same vein, Deutsche Telekom is firming up the network security defences of home workers (of which there are many more right now) with a new router-plus-firewall gateway developed with partner WatchGuard. See this announcement for more details. 

 

  • Two major test and measurement vendors have 5G tales to share: Spirent is crowing about how “China Telecom used Spirent Landslide to rapidly test 5G core network commercial equipment from four vendors, conducting end-to-end system function verification and interoperability”: while Keysight has unveiled its Loadcore 5G Core (5GC) Testing software, and says China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) has already signed up to use it. 

 

  • Still with Keysight, the test specialist has also rolled out Open RAN studio, which, it boasts, is “the first O-RAN distributed unit (O-DU) emulation software for validating O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs).” 

 

  • Poland could miss 5G rollout targets because it needs to restart its spectrum auction once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, reports Reuters. Punitive measures as a result would be very harsh, though, right? 

 

  • TM Forum has added Jan Karlsson, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Digital Services at Ericsson, to its Board of Directors. Karlsson brings a wealth of expertise in driving digital business, and network and IT transformation for the world’s largest connectivity service providers.  The TM Forum says it aims to have a representative balance of member industry sectors and geographies on the board, with various types of service providers, software companies, equipment suppliers and systems integrators.

 

  • Voice assistant devices to outnumber humans by 2024, predicts Juniper Research. “Alexa, please tell me if you think this is a bit creepy…”

 

