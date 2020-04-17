Connectivity for remote working: Nuage says it can hook up multiple network access technologies

Nokia may be clearing the decks in readiness to defend itself against a hostile takeover if reports are accurate (its share price did one of those surprising sudden jumps), but the business of marketing goes on, even if the coronavirus is making it difficult to get product out the door.

Nokia’s Nuage Networks says it’s co-created the industry’s first SD-WAN solution for desktop, mobile and IoT devices with particular emphasis on remote working connectivity - just in time to help you all cope with your home office situation, obviously. “It will also provide managed communications service providers with a new and innovative way to deliver their fixed and mobile broadband networks to enterprises as a fully integrated, end-to-end managed network service,” claims Nuage.

Nuage has been collaborating with a company called Asavie which describes itself as an indirect software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that enables partners to offer enterprise mobility, secure IoT and network-security services to digital enterprises. Asavie says its focus is around helping enterprises create connectivity solutions for private, hybrid and public clouds and multiple network access technologies such as cellular, WAN and Wi-Fi.

Nuage has been able to add Asavie’s SD Edge platform to its own SD-WAN 2.0 offering. The combination allows mobile users to securely connect to enterprise clouds and applications without the need for a VPN - perfect timing given that literally millions of employees are currently looking for a secure way to link disparate laptops, TV screens, PCs back to head office.

Nuage claims its solution will allow enterprise IT managers to extend security policies beyond branch to mobile users and IoT devices, while CIOs will be able to exercise enhanced visibility and control of devices, users and their applications, regardless of location.

Nuage claims its SD-WAN allows enterprise IT managers to quickly connect physical branch, public/private cloud and SaaS services by providing a ‘single-pane-of-glass’ from which they can manage security and access to applications and data across the enterprise network via centralized policy management across physical branches, the public and private cloud environments, SaaS offerings and mobile and IOT devices.