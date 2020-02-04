WorldCom fraudster Ebbers dies following release from jail

In the UK to be called a ‘cowboy’ is just about the worst slur you could rustle up to describe a businessman. None-too-subtle throw-away lines such as “You could hear the spurs jangling from half a mile away,” could be deployed to soften the obvious slander, but the meaning was always clear: a wide boy, borderline criminal grifter has just appeared.

So when Bernard Ebbers rode into London town back in the late 1990s sporting his trademark cowboy boots and matching sneer, we of Her Majesty’s press were less than impressed.

Ebbers’ WorldCom had successfully snatched MCI, already subject to an agreed merger with BT, from the UK incumbent’s grasp and appeared to have convinced the markets that this was a great idea based on nothing more than “Blah, blah, synergies, mumble, mumble, superior fit.”

Not only was Ebbers reported to be a disgusting human being, at least according to off-the-record sources, but he did indeed turn out to be a notorious book-juggler and fraudster, galloping off with something like $400 million for his own use and perpetuating what the experts calculated was one of the largest accounting frauds in US history.

For BT the loss of MCI turned out to be a lucky escape since the acquisition played its part in dragging WorldCom down and exposing the gigantic fraud that Ebbers had been engaged in.

The only upside to the sorry tale was that telecom investors and those who guide them might be more alert to the signs and sounds of jangling spurs in future.