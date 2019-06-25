US finds new ways to escalate China 5G fracas as FedEx fouls up

Insisting that 5G equipment bound for US mobile networks is designed and manufactured outside China is the latest twist this week in the long-running soap opera that is the ongoing trade war and the row over Huawei.

The Wall Street Journal (paywall) cited unnamed sources claiming discussions to that end are in early and informal stages. According to the report, as part of a 150-day review of the telecoms supply chain, US officials have asked vendors whether it would be feasible for them to shift the manufacture of base station equipment, routers and switches out of China.

It is a well-timed leak, given President Trump and Chinese dictator leader Xi Jinping are due to meet this week at a G20 Summit. Definitely no coincidence there. No.

Anyway, the worry is that the physical presence of factories in China by their very nature leaves them and their employees vulnerable to the efforts of local spooks, who will use every trick in the book to infiltrate them and install back doors in their products. Given that anyone who actually merits the attention of Beijing probably uses end-to-end encryption, and that thanks to Twitter, everyone already knows every thought racing through Trump's addled cranium, these back doors seem a tad unnecessary.

Putting reason and logic to one side though, the measures, if enacted, would require Nokia and Ericsson to move some of their operations if they wanted to continue to serve US telcos.

It's an interesting turn, because presumably refusal to comply would see them shut out of the extremely lucrative US mobile market along with Huawei and ZTE. That would be an unwelcome outcome and bad news to investors, obviously.

On the other hand, with no homegrown kit suppliers, it's not like the US has a patriotic domestic champion that could step in and fill the void. Surely, after all the endless rhetoric about racing to 5G, it would be more than a little embarrassing if US consumers and businesses missed out because Nokia and Ericsson didn't fancy moving out of China.