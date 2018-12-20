Ofcom finds against RT, but will it face close-down?

The UK broadcast and telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has found that the Russia Today channel (RT) broke its impartiality rules. It will now decide whether the specific breaches taken together comprise a ‘serious failure of compliance’.

If they do the channel will be sent off to the salt mines... possibly.

It certainly deserves to be. For those who have never watched it, RT is clearly the propaganda arm of the Russian security services. RT is available in more than 100 countries, but there is no cold war era heavy-handed facts and figures dump. Much of the news coverage is pretty close to accurate except when it comes to things like the Salisbury poisonings where, of course, the channel regurgitates the Russian line in all its absurdity.

But this apparent news normalcy provides cover for many of its other programmes which are full-on, fantasy conspiracy theory stuff.

If anything RT takes its cue from some of the wilder right wing mainstream media alternatives in the US. Perhaps as a consequence its viewer numbers are so low as to make hardly a dent in the UK national consciousness. According to the Guardian it typically reaches just 122,000 British viewers in a typical day and has a total audience share of 0.02%. The BBC News channel is seen by 2.6 million.

