Agitation for a legal right to digitally disconnect is growing

There’s plenty of evidence to show that working longer than you should - either at the office or, just as bad, being on-call at any time of the day or night when in theory you are supposed to be enjoying family time - is bad for your health. It’s not even good, productivity-wise, for your employer since a worn-out demotivated employee is not working at his or her best when they’re actually supposed to be working.

This has long been an issue. Some countries (not many) have passed or are passing working time laws but companies are now taking matters in hand and setting their own workplace standards regarding a ‘right to disconnect’ from the chirping, beeping black slab that most of us carry around with us.

The French have had a ‘right to disconnect’ law on the books since early 2017 and many other countries seem to be processing the evidence and heading towards similar legislation or guidance. In Germany there have been calls for ‘anti-stress’ laws and, sensing the way the wind was blowing, some German companies have jumped in and self-regulated. Volkswagen famously ‘froze’ out of hours emails in 2012, Daimler set a policy to delete all incoming emails when the workers concerned were on holiday (notifying the sender that the sentence had been carried out) so that returning holiday makers weren’t greeted by a groaning full inbox (we’ve all been there).

Now Telefonica, strangely for a communications company who’s bread and butter is selling connectivity for the black slabs, is taking action and granting its employees around the world, a right to disconnect. It says:

“The commitment to digital disconnection will be extended to all the countries where Telefónica operates, and will be incorporated soon, as an annex, to the International Framework Agreement that the company has in place with the trade unions globally. In its different countries, Telefónica will promote awareness and training actions aimed at all of the Group’s employees in order to inform about the risks, challenges, and good practices related to the use of digital tools.

“The company recognises as essential that workers can ‘disconnect’ when necessary and create healthy habits regarding the use of their devices. Telefónica will provide all the necessary tools so that the Group’s employees can develop their own ‘digital well-being’.”

