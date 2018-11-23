Agitation for a legal right to digitally disconnect is growing
- Too much 'digital incoming' is bad for the nerves
- But despite the widespread concern, the urge to stay connected remains high
- So some companies are jumping in early with their own rules
There’s plenty of evidence to show that working longer than you should - either at the office or, just as bad, being on-call at any time of the day or night when in theory you are supposed to be enjoying family time - is bad for your health. It’s not even good, productivity-wise, for your employer since a worn-out demotivated employee is not working at his or her best when they’re actually supposed to be working.
This has long been an issue. Some countries (not many) have passed or are passing working time laws but companies are now taking matters in hand and setting their own workplace standards regarding a ‘right to disconnect’ from the chirping, beeping black slab that most of us carry around with us.
The French have had a ‘right to disconnect’ law on the books since early 2017 and many other countries seem to be processing the evidence and heading towards similar legislation or guidance. In Germany there have been calls for ‘anti-stress’ laws and, sensing the way the wind was blowing, some German companies have jumped in and self-regulated. Volkswagen famously ‘froze’ out of hours emails in 2012, Daimler set a policy to delete all incoming emails when the workers concerned were on holiday (notifying the sender that the sentence had been carried out) so that returning holiday makers weren’t greeted by a groaning full inbox (we’ve all been there).
Now Telefonica, strangely for a communications company who’s bread and butter is selling connectivity for the black slabs, is taking action and granting its employees around the world, a right to disconnect. It says:
“The commitment to digital disconnection will be extended to all the countries where Telefónica operates, and will be incorporated soon, as an annex, to the International Framework Agreement that the company has in place with the trade unions globally. In its different countries, Telefónica will promote awareness and training actions aimed at all of the Group’s employees in order to inform about the risks, challenges, and good practices related to the use of digital tools.
“The company recognises as essential that workers can ‘disconnect’ when necessary and create healthy habits regarding the use of their devices. Telefónica will provide all the necessary tools so that the Group’s employees can develop their own ‘digital well-being’.”
Read the Telefonica press release below
Telefónica recognises the right of its employees to digitally disconnect
The commitment to conciliation and respect for leisure time will be extended to all the countries where the company operates.
Madrid, 23 November 2018- . Telefónica's management signed today a document of intent recognising the right of its employees to digitally disconnect.
With the endorsement of the trade union organizations in Spain, UGT and CCOO, the company stated its goal of implementing specific measures to strengthen the respect for the leisure time of workers once the work day has ended. Telefonica regards the implementation of this right in all its operations as an opportunity, given that it is a trend that is increasingly present in businesses across the globe.
The commitment to digital disconnection will be extended to all the countries where Telefónica operates, and will be incorporated soon, as an annex, to the International Framework Agreement that the Company has in place with the trade unions globally. In its different countries, Telefónica will promote awareness and training actions aimed at all of the Group’s employees in order to inform about the risks, challenges, and good practices related to the use of digital tools.
In the document, the company recognises as essential that workers can ‘disconnect’ when necessary and create healthy habits regarding the use of their devices. Telefónica will provide all the necessary tools so that the Group’s employees can develop their own ‘digital well-being’.
This goal of working to extend the intelligent use of technology in the organisation is another of the commitments shared between Telefónica and the main trade unions. Telefónica has a successful labour relations model that has made it possible for the company’s transformation processes globally to have been managed according to the principles of consensus and agreement.
