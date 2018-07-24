Ofcom rejigs UK rules to encourage full fibre deployment

Ofcom has essentially followed up on the UK government’s broadband policy outline, announced yesterday, (see - This time? UK government talks the talk on fibre - all eyes on the walk) by announcing a package of proposed measures to support long-term investment in full-fibre networks in the UK.

Ofcom points out that a number of major companies including Openreach, Virgin Media, Vodafone, CityFibre and TalkTalk have committed to laying full-fibre broadband networks. It proposes that it help speed them on their way by clearing away oft-criticised thickets of obstructive regulation and other bumps and lumps on the competitive playing field.

It’s plans include:

Regulating business and residential markets together. Companies investing in full fibre are increasingly seeking to offer a range of services over a common underlying network, serving both consumers and businesses. So Ofcom will now consider these markets together

Plans for unrestricted access to Openreach’s ducts and poles. Openreach, which owns and maintains the UK’s main broadband network, is already required to allow competing providers to use its telegraph poles and underground ducts to lay their own fibre cables. It’s a measure, which could cut the upfront cost of building full-fibre networks by around half and is currently restricted to companies offering mainly residential and small-business services.

However, Ofcom will consult on plans to extend access to Openreach’s ducts and poles to companies offering high-speed lines for large businesses, as well as networks carrying data for mobile operators – giving companies extra flexibility and more opportunities to make a return on their investments, it says.

At present there are different regulatory approaches in different parts of the UK, so Ofcom intends to take a flexible approach to regulation, depending on how many different competing fibre companies are present in a particular geographic area. This approach can support widespread availability of full-fibre broadband across the UK, even in the most remote areas. Where competing networks emerge, there will be scope for Ofcom to deregulate.

It will extend the duration of regulation from three to five years or more. To help provide more longer-term certainty to investors, we will extend the period of our telecoms market reviews from three years to at least five.

These plans follow the direction set by Ofcom in its 2016 Strategic Review of Digital Communications, which focused on boosting investment in full fibre. Today’s proposals represent the next step on that path, it says.