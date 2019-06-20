Norway's mobile duopoly finally under threat

Norwegian authorities have ruled that Telenor engaged in anticompetitive behaviour earlier this decade, restricting the entry of a third player into the country's mobile market, and will be fined accordingly.

The incumbent stands accused of attaching onerous conditions to a wholesale agreement with now-defunct Network Norway, thereby curbing its chances of rolling out a profitable business as the market's third operator. Telenor disputes the allegation and is now mulling its options.

One thing we can say for certain is that while Norway's mobile market has always been a tough nut to crack for anyone outside the Telenor/Telia duopoly, there is finally an opportunity for a credible third player to make its mark.

Ice emerged as the big winner from the country's 5G spectrum auction when it concluded earlier this month, scooping up 10 MHz of paired 700 MHz frequencies, just like rivals Telenor and Telia, as well as 2 x 15 MHz of 2.1 GHz spectrum, spending 337.17 million kroner of the NOK735 million (US$86 million) raised in total. Telenor and Telia were ineligible to bid for the 2.1 GHz frequencies due to ownership caps.

"The Norwegian government has in recent years repeated its intention to facilitate the build out of the third nationwide mobile phone network in Norway, with the objective of increasing competition and enhancing national infrastructure security," said Ice Group CEO Eivind Helgaker, "We would like to give credit to [regulator] Nkom for organising the auction in a manner that supported the government’s objective."

Indeed, the sale of 5G frequencies differed wildly from Norway's 4G auction just over five years ago.

That sale gave Ice – then a small-scale data services provider – the frequencies it needed to break into the mobile market, but its gain came at the expense of Tele2, which failed to secure spectrum and was effectively forced out of the market as a result.