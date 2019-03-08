Time to get active on Passive Optical Networking for 5G

Just before MWC we noted that what we should be seeing and hearing at Mobile World Congress was a greater emphasis on transport network technology.

The logic was that the radio part of the 5G piece is now well advanced with NR over 4G poised to serve first generation 5G devices in and beyond the next year or so. Surely now is the time to at least start talking to the broad market about the new transport technologies capable of supporting the flavours of 5G promised from the mid-2020s - the big bandwidth, low latency 5G that will surface all those new use cases. That won’t happen without an agile, software driven transport network.

It seems I was wrong. While there were one or two transport mentions here and there at MWC, it appears transport is still not viewed as imminent or sexy enough to pull in the crowds.

But one player keen to make a bit of a splash on transport (in fact keen to push its profile on everything at the moment for obvious reasons) was Huawei, which actually released a 50Gbit/s Passive Optical Network (PON) prototype at MWC.

As it perhaps anticipated, the announcement and demo hardly made a ripple when it landed in the MWC news pool, so Huawei went and announced it again this week. It says it’s hatched the world's first single-wavelength 50G passive optical network (PON) prototype.