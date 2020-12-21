The TelecomTV Snapshot: Open RAN
Dec 21, 2020
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CJPBbqAgnak?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Event highlights
What did industry experts have to say about Open RAN developments during our recent DSP Leaders summit on the topic? Check out this short video for some key takeaways from network operators, technology developers and industry commentators including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and many more.
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.