Ericsson makes its Open RAN debut with automation platform ft. RIC

Ericsson, one of the companies set to be impacted the most if disaggregated mobile networks become globally popular, has made its first foray into the Open RAN sector with the launch of its Intelligent Automation Platform, a network management product that cleverly targets what is likely to be the prime need of the vast majority of mobile network operators – a single software stack that can introduce automated management processes into existing ‘traditional’ networks as well as Open RAN-based deployments.

The Intelligent Automation Platform is based on the O-RAN Alliance’s Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) framework specifications and is designed to manage multi-vendor networks that feature open interfaces, again as specified by the O-RAN Alliance, the operator-led industry body that is aiming to bring the modern equivalent of ‘standards’ to the Open RAN sector. It includes a Non Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) that runs rApps and a software development kit (SDK) that enables operators and third party developers to build feature applications (the rApps) that can run on the RIC (Ericsson has already developed some itself based on customer requirements).

“The Intelligent Automation Platform handles the orchestration of services and resources against demand,” notes Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS at Ericsson, in this instructive and detailed blog. “It provides the intelligence to manage conflicting demands and limited resources – it’s the brains of the operation. The SMO can take in multiple external data sources, such as location data, or weather data to create AI/ML driven models. Its ability to handle external data sources is one reason why we expect the automation applications, rApps, to be highly diverse.”

For further details, check out the vendor’s press release and the TelecomTV Strategy Outlook on Service Management and Orchestration that delves into the background of this launch and which also includes a deep dive into the product and a live panel discussion today (Tuesday 16th November) at 3pm UK/4pm CET that gives all registrants the chance to submit questions to the speakers.

The ‘manage any RAN’ approach is important. While some of the early headline-grabbing Open RAN deployments – think Rakuten Mobile, Dish Network and the upcoming 1&1 rollout in Germany – are greenfield networks built from the ground up to be compliant with the new architecture, most future wide area network Open RAN deployments are likely to be network extensions or additions by operators that already have ‘traditional’ deployments, and those operators won’t want to be running two management systems and trying to get them to interoperate – it would be an operational headache and financially unviable.

So with its new launch, Ericsson is playing to the global gallery of operators that, if they want to go down the road of Open RAN deployments, will want to be able to manage all of their RAN infrastructure using a single management system – the importance of that approach is highlighted by the supporting quotes from BT’s Chief Architect Neil McRae and KDDI’s Chief Director of Mobile Technology, Toshikazu Yokai, in today’s press release. In that sense, this foray into Open RAN makes sense for Ericsson, as it’s an extension of its existing business rather than a move that cannibalizes any existing product set.

And, of course, with this launch the vendor is also sending the message that it is not anti-Open RAN, something the vendor is continually stressing by highlighting its ongoing participation in O-RAN Alliance activities.

Of course, in the real world, Ericsson would rather Open RAN didn’t take off in any meaningful way, but there are growing signs that most operators will in one way or another, embrace the alternative approach to mobile network construction in one way or another, and Ericsson knows it’s better to be a player in the game rather than stick its head in the sand and hope it goes away: The Swedish vendor has long realized this, with CEO Börje Ekholm noting just over a year ago that spending on Open RAN systems was likely to impact revenues from 2023 onwards. (See Ericsson CEO sees Open RAN impact from 2023.)

With that all said, though, this is still a cautious toe in the water for the vendor, and its launch announcement hints, with phrases such as ‘functionalities in line with Open RAN principles’, at some potential grey areas.

So is the Intelligent Automation Platform a full-blooded Open RAN product, or a half-hearted effort that doesn’t go all the way? Santiago Rodriguez, Ericsson’s Head of Strategic Projects, says it’s very much the former.

“100%. It is compliant with the open interfaces – we are implementing the R1 [the interface between rApps and the Non Real-Time RIC], A1, O1, O2 interfaces, so it does follow the O-RAN principles and, at the end of the day, it’s an SMO, a Non Real-Time RIC platform,” says the Ericsson man. (See O-RAN Alliance logical architecture diagram below to put those interfaces into context.)