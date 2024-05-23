Dell and Ericsson forge Open RAN alliance
- Dell and Ericsson are already working together on virtual RAN (vRAN) developments
- They are both part of AT&T’s extensive Open RAN deployment plans
- Now they’re taking a pre-packaged solution to market to speed up and “de-risk” vRAN and Open RAN deployments
Dell Technologies and Ericsson have struck a strategic partnership that is focused on the development of “simple and reliable Open RAN-based network cloud transformation strategies, using Dell and Ericsson integrated solutions and support.”
The two companies had previously announced a collaboration, but this new agreement deepens the relationship around an integrated approach (from both a technology and marketing perspective) to the mobile operator market.
The news comes only months after Ericsson and Dell were selected by AT&T for the US telco giant’s extensive Open RAN-enabled rollout that was announced late last year and suggests that, moving forward, telcos that want to go down the virtual RAN (vRAN) and Open RAN route with Ericsson will likely end up working with Dell too, as the Open RAN sector is heading rapidly towards pre-packaged technology stacks.
Or, as Ericsson puts it, the partnership will see the companies “commercially introduce Ericsson Cloud RAN software on Dell PowerEdge servers. The solution will offer continuous integration testing and lifecycle management to speed deployment and de-risk day-2 operations around updates and upgrades, with Dell as a solution partner.”
AT&T is happy to see its Open RAN vendors working even more closely together. “To accelerate cloud-based open networks, the telecom industry needs vendors to come together to develop solutions that deliver more growth opportunities with minimal risk,” stated Chris Sambar, head of network at AT&T. “We look forward to the continued innovation and collaboration as we continue our Open RAN journey.”
Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks at Ericsson, added: “Working closer with Dell Technologies will help further develop cloud-native programmable networks that bring new ideas and practices to the telecom market. Building upon years of collaboration, this strategic partnership will strengthen our cloudification efforts as we gear up to launch Open RAN-based commercial solutions. The cloud-native network will enable frequent updates and the rollout of new features using continuous deployment. It will ease the adoption of Cloud RAN technologies and prepare both companies’ portfolios for new markets.”
Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager of telecom systems business at Dell Technologies, added: “Communications service providers have a crucial window of opportunity to lay the foundation for network cloud transformation and drive business growth. Our collaboration with Ericsson, combined with our decades of digital transformation expertise, will provide network operators the full plan and technologies they need to accelerate their network and operation transformations to positively impact the trajectory of their businesses.”
- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
