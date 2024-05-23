Dell and Ericsson forge Open RAN alliance

Or, as Ericsson puts it, the partnership will see the companies “commercially introduce Ericsson Cloud RAN software on Dell PowerEdge servers. The solution will offer continuous integration testing and lifecycle management to speed deployment and de-risk day-2 operations around updates and upgrades, with Dell as a solution partner.”

AT&T is happy to see its Open RAN vendors working even more closely together. “To accelerate cloud-based open networks, the telecom industry needs vendors to come together to develop solutions that deliver more growth opportunities with minimal risk,” stated Chris Sambar, head of network at AT&T. “We look forward to the continued innovation and collaboration as we continue our Open RAN journey.”

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks at Ericsson, added: “Working closer with Dell Technologies will help further develop cloud-native programmable networks that bring new ideas and practices to the telecom market. Building upon years of collaboration, this strategic partnership will strengthen our cloudification efforts as we gear up to launch Open RAN-based commercial solutions. The cloud-native network will enable frequent updates and the rollout of new features using continuous deployment. It will ease the adoption of Cloud RAN technologies and prepare both companies’ portfolios for new markets.”

Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager of telecom systems business at Dell Technologies, added: “Communications service providers have a crucial window of opportunity to lay the foundation for network cloud transformation and drive business growth. Our collaboration with Ericsson, combined with our decades of digital transformation expertise, will provide network operators the full plan and technologies they need to accelerate their network and operation transformations to positively impact the trajectory of their businesses.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV