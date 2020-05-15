What's up with... the telco edge, Datadog billionaires, cloud security M&A

Some pandemic pickings to ponder as lockdown draws to a tentative close

Edge shocker: If you thought the ‘edge’ was natural telco territory, it might be time to think again. WWT and Analysys Mason have been asking enterprise decision makers who they were likely to turn to provide their edge implementations. Only 6% plumped for telecoms service providers. Looks like more work needs to be done there. WWT has a report.

The technology stock market is still capable of producing sudden young(ish) billionaires, you may be pleased to know. Welcome in CEO Olivier Pomel and President Alexis Lê-Quôc, whose company, Datadog, offers a cloud monitoring service. Its shares zoomed up by 23% as the rest of the market trended down. Forbes has welcomed them to the club.

Rakuten has postponed its 5G launch, originally scheduled for June, by three months. apparently due to Covid disrupting its 5G software development. Good update to be found on Mobile World Live

Amazon and Bezos have been getting a bad press for getting richer and richer through the pandemic. Demonstrating largesse is always a good move, so Amazon has announced that it’s going to provide hundreds of thousands of Covid-busting medical face shields and sell them at cost online. So not really giving anything away, after all.