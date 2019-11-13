Telenet threatens to spoil Proximus and Orange's network-sharing fun

Rival operator Telenet has made moves to spoil Proximus and Orange's network-sharing fun.

According to a statement from Proximus and Orange this week, Telenet was in talks to join their proposed network-sharing joint venture, but withdrew a few weeks ago. Now it has filed a complaint against them with the Belgian Competition Authority, and has asked the watchdog to suspend the implementation of the sharing agreement.

The Competition Authority is expected to decide whether to grant Telenet's request either by the end of this year or early next year.

Even if Telenet doesn't succeed, it has thrown a temporary spanner in the works by creating a degree of uncertainty. When they first unveiled their intention to share networks in July, Proximus and Orange aimed to finalise their agreement by the end of this year and begin preparatory work in the first quarter.

While there is nothing to prevent them from continuing the preparatory work, implementation might have to be put on hold if the regulator doesn't make a decision in time.

"Proximus and Orange Belgium remain fully confident that their contemplated mobile network sharing agreement will bring positive effects to the Belgian mobile communications market," said Proximus and Orange.