Manx Telecom takeover raises questions over its worth

On the face of it, the £226 million takeover deal that Manx Telecom's board is recommending to shareholders looks like a good deal.

It's more than 50% higher than the telco's 2014 IPO price, despite the fact that revenue and earnings have been static since then, and represents a hefty premium on recent share price averages. But some analysts have questioned whether the valuation is high enough, citing amongst other things the growth potential of the telco's new business unit Vannin Ventures.

Under the terms of the offer from Basalt Infrastructure Partners, Manx Telecom shareholders will receive 215 pence per share, comprising a 207.1 pence offer price and 7.9 pence dividend payment. Pending a successful shareholder vote Manx Telecom expects the deal to close in early May.

While Manx Telecom's share price hovered above the 214 pence mark following the publication of the takeover plan on Wednesday, the deal represents a significant premium on its average share price over the past year or so; Manx Telecom's share price hasn't exceeded 200 pence for nearly two years. It's also 30.5% higher than the firm's 164.7 pence average share price over the three months to Tuesday this week.

The purchase price is also well above the £158.8 million Telefonica sold the company for in 2010 and it represents a 51.4% increase on the 142 pence placement price of Manx Telecom's shares when it listed in London in early 2014.

At that time, its annual revenues came in at £76 million and underlying earnings at £27.5 million.

Five years on, Manx Telecom's financial position has changed very little, on paper, at least. Alongside the takeover announcement the telco posted its 2018 results, which showed a 3.8% year-on-year increase in revenues to £81.5 million, while underlying EBITDA was virtually flat at £27.2 million.