Huge increase in global mobile penetration, but gender gap remains

According to the GSMA’s 2019 Mobile Gender Gap Report, 80 per cent of women in low- and middle-income countries are now mobile owners. That’s great, but according to the GSMA it could be better - there is still a gender gap in mobile ownership and it’s not closing. Women stubbornly remain 10 per cent less likely than men to own a mobile phone in low- and middle-income countries.

In fact the effort to close the gender gap has actually stalled and in some circumstances seems to have got worse. Women in south Asia are 28 per cent less likely to own a mobile than men whereas last year that same metric was 26 per cent - it’s a small change and might be accounted for by changing smartphone market conditions, but it is worrying.

So why this apparent lack of progress? Is a 10 per cent gap, given the existing and entrenched disadvantaged position of women in many societies, just a gap that the world has to live with?

The GSMA research found that women reported affordability, literacy and digital skills, a perceived lack of relevance, as well as safety and security concerns as the top barriers that needed to be addressed in order for the gap to be trimmed further.

The factor that sticks out is ‘affordability’. This is surely where individual operators in the countries most affected have to step up and do a bit of rebalancing. Introduce tariffs and family plans, text-only services, whatever it takes to narrow that gap.

