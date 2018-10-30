Doubt over debt-reduction plan at Bharti's African ops

Bharti Airtel insists it is pushing ahead with plans to list its African operations as part of debt-reduction push, despite rumours to the contrary, but with emerging market stocks taking a battering, the flotation may not come as soon as many are predicting.

After months of speculation, the Indian operator confirmed last week that it will float a portion of Airtel Africa, but by Monday there were already reports that all was not going to plan. Bloomberg sources predicted that the listing will be delayed by six months due to the unfavourable economic environment.

"We would like to categorically state that Airtel Africa IPO preparations are proceeding as per plan and there is no change in plans...we remain very confident about the IPO process," Bharti responded in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Despite the climate, Bharti has reason to be confident, with some big global names buying into the company in recent days.

Six international investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International have agreed to invest US$1.25 billion in Airtel Africa via the issue of new shares. The move gives the unit an equity valuation of $4.4 billion and constitutes phase one of Airtel's fund-raising plan, the second being the IPO.

"This primary equity issuance clearly underlines the confidence of leading global investors in Airtel Africa's successful business strategy and its potential to sustain growth and profitability," said Raghunath Mandava, Bharti Airtel's managing director and CEO for Africa.

"The transaction will help us further deleverage our balance sheet and boost our capacity to upgrade networks, expand coverage in different markets and achieve rapid growth of Airtel Money across our operations," he said.

But volatility in emerging market stocks will surely have an impact on the IPO, for which Bharti is seeking an $8 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg. The telco referenced that headline figure in its statement to the stock exchange, but did not comment on it.

While the financial newswires have reported that the IPO will take place in London in the first quarter of 2019, Bharti itself has not shared a projected timeline. A longer lead time does not seem out of the question if the telco fears that the state of the market will affect the sum it can raise, so Bloomberg's prediction of a six-month "delay", for want of a better word, is perhaps not too wide of the mark.