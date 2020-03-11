Vodafone Spain runs to the regulator over Telefonica's Disney+ deal

Vodafone Spain is reportedly unhappy about rival Telefonica's recent Disney+ deal, and has gone running to the competition regulator to complain about it.

The development underscores the extent to which premium content is coveted by aspiring DSPs, particularly in a market where the incumbent is by far the biggest pay TV provider. It must also be gratifying to Disney – which has the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime in its sights – to see telcos fighting to integrate its streaming service. In addition, growing competition in the streaming market could play into operators' hands.

According to El Espanyol, Vodafone has claimed in a letter to the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) that the deal between Telefonica's Movistar arm and Disney constitutes a de facto exclusivity deal, violating conditions imposed on Telefonica when it acquired Canal+.

In the report, Vodafone said it has been negotiating a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Disney for months. Sources claim that the latter has insisted on an unusually long deadline for integrating Disney+ into Voda's TV platform, holding up the launch. Meanwhile, Movistar appears to be ready to launch Disney+ on 24 March, beating Vodafone to the punch.

Provided the report is accurate, it is understandable that Vodafone is angry.

"This agreement reinforces Movistar's position as the leading platform in the Spanish market. Movistar now adds the strength of Disney's films and original series to its strong line up of original content," said Telefonica, in a statement on Sunday, which seems an odd day of the week to put out an announcement.

The most recent statistics from the CNMC put the number of pay TV subscribers in Spain at 6.9 million. IPTV accounts for 4.7 million of that total, followed by cable with 1.3 million; satellite with 580,000; and Internet TV with 380,000. Looking at these numbers, it's clear there is a strong incentive to integrate streaming services like Disney+ with IPTV platforms.

For a player like Telefonica, which reported 4.1 million Spanish pay TV subscribers at the end of Q4, integrating Disney+ is a great way for it to defend its position.