Take note, AT&T: Disney+ hoovers up 10m subs in 24 hours

We always knew Disney's renewed push into video streaming would be big, but now we can put a number on it: 10 million subscribers big.

That's how many signed up to Disney+ in the 24 hours since the service launched in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Tuesday, Disney said.

If that doesn't serve as a warning shot to the increasingly crowded video streaming market, then nothing will.

First though, some context. According to Digital TV Research, there were 160 million sVoD subscribers in the US alone at the end of 2018. At the end of September this year, market leader Netflix said it had 60.6 million US customers.

Globally, IHS Markit predicts that there will be 771.8 million online streaming subscribers by the end of this year. It expects 14.3 million of those will be Disney+ customers, although it might have to revise this forecast in light of Disney+'s strong launch figures.

Admittedly against this backdrop, 10 million looks like a drop in the ocean for a company that is chasing a global audience. However, it's only the first week. Plus, Disney has such a huge library of content – including wildly popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, and a huge archive of classic Disney and Pixar titles – that selling the idea of Disney+ to potential subscribers should be easier than say, Apple TV+, which is more reliant on new shows, albeit fronted by established actors, to attract customers.