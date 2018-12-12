Struggling Oath shows telcos have a mountain to climb when it comes to advertising

Verizon's announcement of a $4.6 billion goodwill writedown on the value of Oath lays bare the scale of the challenge telcos face when it comes to advertising.

In an SEC filing on Tuesday, the US telco said that before the writedown, the goodwill balance – i.e. the value given to intangible assets including brand, customer base and so-on – of Oath was $4.8 billion. It means that after the charge is recorded, the goodwill value of its ad unit will fall to a relatively paltry $200 million.

Verizon blamed Oath's impairment on "increased competitive and market pressures" and admitted it overestimated the benefits of integrating AOL and Yahoo. The company also warned that it expects the current competitive environment to prevail, causing a "loss of market positioning to our competitors in the digital advertising business."

The writedown comes after Verizon in October revealed that Oath's third quarter revenue fell 6.9 percent year-on-year to $1.8 billion, and that it doesn't expect to meet its revenue target of $10 billion by 2020. Meanwhile, the exit of Oath chief Tim Armstrong was the highest-profile in a string of departures from Oath's leadership team during the course of the year.

What has become evident this week is what was known all along: aspiring advertising kingpins need to own online platforms that people actually visit and use. In AOL and Yahoo, Verizon is sorely lacking in those platforms.

Only one Oath-owned brand appears in the top 50 most-visited Websites in the world according to Alexa, and that is Yahoo. No fewer than 13 Google-owned Websites make the ranking, while Microsoft boasts six. Facebook and its Instagram unit are both on the list, as are Amazon and its videogame streaming subsidiary Twitch.

AOL and Yahoo were already struggling when Verizon snapped them up in May 2015 and July 2016 respectively. AOL's global advertising revenue came in at just $1.85 billion for full-year 2014, while Yahoo's total revenues for 2015 were $4.97 billion, of which 'mavens' – the smirk-inducing name given to the company's mobile, video, native, and social advertising operations – accounted for $1.66 billion.