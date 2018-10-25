Deutsche Telekom launches OTT TV service in readiness for Voda-Liberty onslaught

Deutsche Telekom's revamped TV service is not just about Netflix and Amazon, there is the looming threat of a merged Vodafone-Liberty Global to contend with as well.

The German incumbent was no doubt pink with glee this week when it announced the rebranding of its EntertainTV service to MagentaTV. It's not just a new name, of course, there is also a new interface, access to Netflix, new exclusive content, and – crucially – a new, slimmed-down OTT option for customers who are signed up with other providers or who don't want a set-top-box.

Customers can access the OTT version of MagentaTV using iOS, Android or Chromecast apps, or via Web client. It is available on a rolling monthly contract for €8. Deutsche Telekom has ticked a lot of important OTT service boxes here, namely apps, low-price, and a flexible tariff.

The company joins a growing list of global telcos that have taken the "if you can't beat them, join them" approach to countering the OTT TV threat.

The threat is real. According to Digital TV Research, OTT TV revenues are expected to increase by $15.4 billion this year, while traditional pay TV revenues are forecast to fall by $4.4 billion.

Stats from Ampere Analysis this week show that in the third quarter, the percentage of households in Germany that subscribe exclusively to an SVoD service overtook the percentage of households that only subscribe to traditional pay TV.