LoRa continues its momentum in the low-power IoT race

The GSMA recently launched a ‘state of the IoT’ update, reminding the industry that 5G wasn’t just about speed. The mid range and high frequency hares may get the attention, but the IoT tortoises - LTE-M and NB-IoT - were going to be just as important to the whole 5G effort.

At the same time GSMA released its global IoT network adoption totals: there have been a total of 48 IoT network launches (that’s both NB-IoT and LTE-M) worldwide as of this month (April 2018).

It’s hard to know from these totals just how successful the telco IoT effort has actually been so far, but the fact that the GSMA felt the need to highlight the importance of NB-IoT and LTE-M for 5G, and that operators should get on and support them, might tell us something.

Meanwhile, over in the opposing LoRa camp, commonly accepted now as the leading proprietary low-powered IoT network play, the LoRa Alliance claims it’s the fastest growing technology alliance. It now boasts more than 500 member companies and a certification scheme to pull the ecosystem together and head it the right direction. It says it is supported by 76 Network Operators and 57 ‘Alliance Member’ operators. And it claims to have operators present in over 100 countries.

It’s noticeable that the GSMA is now talking about NB-IoT and LTE-M as being ‘mobile’ IoT, not just general low-powered IoT, whereas before one got the impression that NB-IoT was being readied to take-over the entire field. That is clearly not happening.

Many IoT deployments rely on low powered operation and extremely low device costs and it seems unlikely that either of the ‘standard’ GSMA technologies will ever be in a position to go after that market. Rather, at least for the time being, it looks as though the telecoms technologies will position themselves in a tier above LoRa and push their security, mobility and network reliability credentials. LoRa will have breadth of devices and, increasingly, lower device costs to flaunt.

To that end LoRa has just scored a handy victory this week with the announcement that giant Japanese gadget and systems-maker, NEC, is launching a partner program with LoRA manufacturers and distributors to provide an “environment for verifying interconnectivity between devices, gateways and NEC's LoRaWAN compliant network servers.”

NEC says LoRaWAN is expected to be widely used as a low power consumption communication network for IoT, so it’s important to verify interconnectivity with a variety of LoRaWAN-compliant peripherals at an early stage. The idea, says NEC, is to stimulate the IoT market, to which NEC itself will provide total solutions, covering everything from devices to applications.