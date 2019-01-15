Electronic offender monitoring: human IoT or Orwellian nightmare?

An ‘electronic offender’ could be a drone intent on mischief, I suppose, but until drone offences proliferate and need their own category, ‘electronic offender monitoring’ and its burgeoning tech market in Europe and North America (predicted to reach € 1.0 billion in 2022) defines the wearable technology and services needed to keep tabs on people required by the courts to have their freedom of movement controlled.

These offenders might include those on bail with conditions, prisoners released on probation and so on.

The technology to do this isn’t new, but it is getting more sophisticated and in doing so there’s more than a whiff of Orwellian unease about the whole surveillance thing.

This monitoring tech was once fairly crude. The ‘offender’ was often required to stay in range of a radio unit attached to a modem/telephone line setup in his house. He (usually) would wear an electronic ankle bracelet and if his ankle strayed out of range when not supposed to, the authorities were alerted.

Today technical arrangements are more sophisticated with GPS and other sensors playing a role. According to Berg Insight (below). “Offender monitoring systems today can not only show offenders’ real-time locations but also analyse behavioural and travel patterns which can be used to identify and prioritize high-risk offenders”.

Woah... Orwellian indeed.

It’s not surprising that this form of human IoT is on the uptick. In the UK the government has just announced what it claims is a radical new prisons policy. It says it’s going to outlaw short sentences which, it maintains, don’t work. It also wants to save money and get the prison population down.

What’s the betting that bail conditions and ‘offender monitoring’ are going to play a big part in that new policy.

See press release below