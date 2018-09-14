Smart watches are back and set to overtake activity trackers

IDC forecasts (see tracker item) slower growth for wearables in 2018, but a return to form in 2022. The wearables market is forecast to ship 122.6 million units in 2018, up 6.2% from the 115.4 million units shipped in 2017 - the first year of single digit year-over-year growth for the wearables market ever. However, double-digit growth will return in 2019 and through the rest of the forecast as smartwatches and new form factors gain acceptance.

"The slowdown in the worldwide wearables market is a sign that this is a market in transition instead of a market in slowdown," said Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables team. "Vendors are slowly moving beyond first-generation devices and experiences, bringing together an ecosystem of partners and applications for improved user experiences that reach beyond step counting. The wearables of tomorrow will play a more prominent role in communication, digital health care, home IoT, and enterprise productivity that will make last year's wearables look quaint."

IDC also expects growth from new products such as ‘kids’ wearables’ which have been a phenomenon in Asia/Pacific but are expected to hit the shelves in Europe and Latin America with the North American market to follow.

Then, perhaps inevitably there is earwear - for coaching, fitness tracking and real-time language translation in the coming years.