Manufacturing adopts IoT, open systems, de-siloing and collaboration

The Hannover Messe 2019 is on this week in Germany. Industrial technology is the speciality and the show seems to exhibit more and more crossover with telecoms every year. Of course there’s IoT and the expectation that 5G will really bring that sector to age. But even the buzz topics match up: “Discover future technologies like AI, blockchain and edge computing,” cries one large exhibitor.

This convergence is being platformed and ecosystemised with at least two major announcements so far.

There’s the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance, which claims to be building an open ecosystem for the digital transformation of industrial manufacturing plants.

And there’s the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP), launched by Microsoft and the BMW Group which styles itself as a “new initiative to drive open industrial IoT development and to help grow a community to build future Industry 4.0 solutions.”

Those buzzwords ‘open’, ‘ecosystem’, ‘platform’, ‘IoT’ betray the fact that the push is on to promote the benefits of open systems, de-siloing and collaboration and extend the learnings of the IT industry out to the industrial sector, where the technology is still very often proprietary and non-interoperable.

The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is formed from the mechanical engineering, industrial automation and software industries, although the alliance is open to all companies. The founders say they want to overcome proprietary solutions and give a decisive boost to the digital transformation of the European industry. The goal is to get 80 per cent of the machines in a smart factory to speak the same language

Founding members include Beckhoff, Endress+Hauser Group, Hilscher, ifm, KUKA, MULTIVAC and SAP and other members include Balluff Group, Gebhardt Fördertechnik, Pepperl+Fuchs, ARVOS GmbH | SCHMIDTSCHE SCHACK, SAMSON and WIKA Alexander Wiegand.

The alliance points out that operations in factories, plants and logistics centers in midmarket and large enterprises are characterized by heterogeneity — many different systems from many different manufacturers with proprietary and varying standards in connectivity, data management, IT security and collaboration. This hotchpotch brings with it all the usual barriers to agility and scalability.