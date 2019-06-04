KCom could revisit UK expansion plan with new takeover bid

The past 20 years have been a tale of highs and (mostly) lows for KCOM, but the UK broadband company could be setting its sights once again on expansion outside of Hull should its latest takeover plan come to fruition. The deal could also bring additional competition to the telco's home market, challenging local perceptions that a telecoms monopoly still exists in the region.

This week KCOM announced that its board will recommend that shareholders accept a takeover bid from MEIF 6 Fibre, a Macquarie investment fund, that values the company at £563 million, simultaneously pulling the plug on a similar, but lower, offer from pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme just over a month ago.

The takeover could signal a new start for KCOM. The telco was caught up in the dotcom bubble two decades ago. Its 1999 London listing at 225 pence per share was hugely oversubscribed and its stock price soared to round the £15 mark the following year, bringing a brief appearance in the FTSE100. Its glory was relatively short-lived though and the noughties brought a reality check to its ambitious plans to expand elsewhere in the UK, amongst other things. The Macquarie deal comes in at 108 pence per share, incidentally, which represents a premium of 49% on its closing price on 23 April. KCOM has retrenched in recent years, focusing its business and selling assets. But still, all is not well, and late last year it issued a profit warning for the financial year to the end of March.

But expansion could be on the cards once again under a new owner. KCOM notes that one of the specific attractions for Macquarie is "the opportunity to use additional investment to meaningfully expand fibre network beyond the current footprint of the HEY [Hull and East Yorkshire] business."

KCOM talked up the "completion" of its Lightstream FTTP rollout last month, which in real terms seems to mean that fibre is available to around 98% of premises in its footprint. Whichever way you look at it, that's not bad going. So, where next? New fibre providers are laying cable all over the UK at present, so KCOM wouldn't be the only one tapping new markets. The Macquarie announcement focuses specifically on increasing fibre availability and boosting digital inclusion "in the region," which suggests KCOM won't stray too far from its geographic roots, but there could also be opportunities further afield.