ARCEP takes the "lose-lose" out of competitive fibre-laying

Eventually the task of getting network builders to dig FttH out to homes will change as they all (hopefully) pile in, convinced at last that fibre in the ground is a financially viable proposition and not wanting to be left out. Then carrots are joined by (implied) sticks as regulatory supervision becomes about keeping order and making sure builds don’t overlap while at the same time leaving less attractive areas fibreless.

There are signs that such an inflection point may be looming for the UK as the regulator and the government pull out the stops to encourage infrastructure competition. Now, anecdotally at least, there are already complaints that ‘too many’ fibre-layers are joining the fray.

If so, the lessons that seem to have been learned by the French regulator might soon be valuable in the UK and other parts of Europe where fibre build is ongoing.

French regulator ARCEP has just released a ‘recommendation’ (keeping its stick in whatever you keep a stick in) about maintaining what it calls the ‘consistency’ of Fibre to the Home (FttH) rollouts. The aim, it says, is to prevent unnecessary overlaps and to maximise the cost-effectiveness of investments. It wants to ensure coordination of FttH rollouts between all of the public and private sector operators involved and, most important, it wants players to declare their "target rollout area," and then follow through in a timely way with actual deployments.

ARCEP is not talking regulation... yet. But nobody is in doubt that regulation will follow if the recommendations are ignored.

According to Luca Schiavoni, an analyst at Assembly Research, the move by ARCEP can be part explained by a long-running dispute between Orange and SFR over their 2011 deal to split the ‘medium density’ territories in France to deploy FTTH. When SFR merged with Numericable the new entity decided it wanted a bigger share of the areas. Unpleasantness broke out between the two telcos with the end-result that Numericable threatened that it would gather investors in a joint venture and cover disputed non-density areas anyway, overbuildiing some of Orange’s infrastructure.

“That didn’t happen, but clearly it would have been undesirable for everyone,” said Luca. “If you duplicate networks you’re likely to remove the case for investment for both yourself and for the other operator.”

So ARCEP wanted to avoid any possibility of this sort of “lose-lose” competitive play ocurring again since it tends to be unnerve potential investors and affect their investment plans.

So is this sort of problem a live issue in other European countries?

“Yes, I think it is a live issue,” says Luca, but we are still at question time, not at answers time. In the UK, for instance, we’re still at the stage where operators are finding out about the viability of their investments.

“In France the regulator has sent a recommendation which means it has no real binding power but it also means that the regulator has sent a message which says, ‘We are watching this and in the future, if needed, we will take action’.