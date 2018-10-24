CityFibre's £2.5bn FTTP spend will drag UK up fibre league table

UK altnet CityFibre will invest £2.5 billion in wholesale FTTP networks, delivering coverage to 5 million homes. It means the country might actually reach, nay, even exceed the government's target of deploying full fibre connectivity to 15 million premises by 2025.

"Significant investment from new network operators is critical to deliver our ambition for nationwide coverage," said Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, in a statement included with CityFibre's investment announcement.

Indeed, if you take into account fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) specialist Hyperoptic's ambitious plan to cover 5 million premises by 2025, along with TalkTalk's roadmap of 3 million premises, and of course incumbent Openreach, which also has a target of 3 million premises, then – depending on the amount of overlap – hitting the government's target doesn't seem wholly unreasonable. In theory, anyway.

It is also worth remembering Liberty Global-owned Virgin Media's Project Lightning programme, which, troubled as it is, will have added around 4 million premises to its HFC network by the end of next year. You have to assume that one day Virgin will finally flick the switch on DOCSIS 3.1, giving customers a connection speed that is comparable to full fibre.

Taken together, and at the risk of sounding somewhat naïve and idealistic, the outlook for the UK's fixed broadband infrastructure is in danger of resembling something that isn't terrible. This is significant because as well as ultrafast fixed broadband access, widespread fibre deployment will also play a critical role in delivering 5G.

On a side note, progress with full fibre raises questions about the wisdom of Openreach pursuing copper life-extension technology like G.fast. The incumbent aims to cover 10 million premises by the end of 2020, and the tech itself supports theoretical peak speeds of up to 330 Mbps. While that is plenty fast enough for today, the aforementioned FTTP rollouts – including Openreach's own deployment strategy – point to a future that is decidedly high in fibre.