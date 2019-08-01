Fujitsu uses O-RAN standards to supply 5G antennas to NTT

The difficulties being experienced by European telcos over the Huawei fracas with the US are exacerbated, once you boil it all down, to a lack of diversity in infrastructure supply. There are commonly held to be just three big, reliable telecoms infrastructure vendors offering end-to-end 5G solutions - as of today they are Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei. Put one out of bounds and telcos fear that their choices and their ability to negotiate effectively become that much harder. Hence the panic that set in when it was first mooted that the big telcos should not deal with Huawei for 5G build and even take out existing Huawei kit.

That’s the first problem.

But then we must ask: why only three and why must acceptable offerings necessarily be end-to-end?

That’s partly because telcos prefer the security of big players who must make sure all the bits work properly together (this is the telco equivalent of the old computer saying “Nobody ever got fired for choosing IBM”) allied to the fact that up until recently telcos weren’t that confident in their ability to manage multiple specialist suppliers and have the resulting mix work well enough, especially the connections between antennas and a central baseband unit - although it appears that the development of frameworks such as O-RAN is changing things when it comes to standardizing this ‘fronthaul’.

Hopefully strong and recognised standards will start to implant a willingness by telcos to take a risk on small/emerging/startup/innovative (take your pick) companies that might have something to offer them and in so doing will break their apparent reliance on just a handful of end-to-end suppliers.

And not just start-ups.