New exec appointments show Veon serious about sizeable mobile money opportunity

The appointment of Erwan Gelebart as the new CEO of Pakistan's JazzCash is the latest in a series of executive changes by parent company Veon that underscore the extent of its focus on digital services, specifically in the financial services space. And with a sizeable untapped customer base to target, the telco is well-placed to carve itself out a position as a regional powerhouse in mobile financial services.

Gelebart will take up his new post on 18 May, reporting to Veon's co-CEO Sergi Herrero, who was previously overseeing JazzCash himself, having joined the company from Facebook less than a year ago.

Perhaps surprisingly, Veon somewhat glossed over Gelebart's pedigree in the mobile financial services space when it announced his appointment. The incoming executive joins Veon from Orange, where he was serving as CEO of Orange Money Madagascar, having previously held other senior roles within the group's MFS businesses in Africa. He also served a stint as head of mobile financial services at Grameenphone in Bangladesh, as well as directing Telenor's MFS operations at group level, and was involved in MTN's mobile money services launch in Ghana as a consultant for EY.

Veon categorises Pakistan as one of its growth engines, and MFS is a key part of that.

"With 7.3 million active digital wallets, JazzCash has enormous potential in Pakistan – a country with a young, fast-growing population of more than 200 million," said Herrero, in a canned statement. "Erwan's background of success and entrepreneurial spirit will play a crucial part in our growth plans for JazzCash over the coming period."

When it presented its full-year 2019 results earlier this year, Veon noted that its Pakistani business – which offers mobile services under the Jazz brand – boasts 9 million mobile financial services users in total, including those 7.3 million JazzCash mobile wallet customers. With 60.5 million customers in Pakistan, on the back of a healthy 7.6% growth rate last year, incidentally, that's a hefty untapped opportunity.

Financial services revenue in Pakistan grew by 24.6% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2019 on the back of JazzCash customer growth, Veon said, although it did not share actual figures. And those customers are still growing.

"We have already added close to 0.7 million monthly active users to our wallet proposition on JazzCash and expect to see approximately 50% YoY increase in mobile wallets," Veon revealed in its latest trading update on 31 March, a few days into lockdown. Growth will be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Veon remains upbeat about its prospects.

"[The growth] comes hand-in-hand with stronger engagement of our wallet user through the launch of key remittance services for freelance workers, linking of bank cards as a funding mechanism and the overall enrichment of our growing USSD and App propositions with much more to come," it said. "With quarantine measures in place, which will likely adversely impact overall wallet growth, we have already seen a strong increase of top ups and bundle purchases through JazzCash."

While there is still plenty of growth potential left in Pakistan, Veon also has its eye on the mobile financial services space in its other markets. And it will fall to its new co-CEOs to capture that potential growth, primarily Sergi Herrero.