Time for Ericsson's Ekholm to face some midterm music

Nearly two years into his term, it's time to take stock.

We're talking of course about Ericsson chief executive Börje Ekholm, who today will host his second Capital Markets Day, giving him an opportunity to review his company's turnaround progress, and place it within a broader industry context.

As a brief aside, ignoring the obvious differences between the ongoing tenure of a CEO and a fixed four-year presidential term, there are a couple of interesting, coincidental parallels between Ekholm and the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Ekholm was selected for the top job at Ericsson in late 2016, not long before the US election, but he didn't actually take the helm until 16 January 2017, a few days before Trump's inauguration. Well I think they're interesting...

...Anyway, back to Ericsson's Capital Markets day and there are clear signs from the statement that it issued last night that the company is still treading carefully when it comes to predicting profitability. This provides a salutary reminder that despite the endless rhetoric around 5G, the market isn't about to go on a crazy spending-spree any time soon. It might also suggest that Ericsson's efficiency drive is not over just yet.

When Ekholm took over, his ambition was to achieve a 12 percent operating margin by the end of 2018. On his first Capital Markets Day in November 2017, the target was revised to 10-12 percent by 2020, with the understanding it would probably come in at the low end of the range. A year later, Ericsson insists it will achieve an operating margin greater than 12 percent by 2022 at the latest, but doesn't confirm that 12 percent will be achieved before then.

Its operating margin in the nine months to 30 September came in at 2.1 percent, compared to -18.9 percent for full-year 2017, so Ericsson is certainly moving in the right direction. Nevertheless, a lot can still happen over the next four years so I'll believe 12 percent when I see it.