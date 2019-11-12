TIM clawing its way towards 'proper' 5G with edge cloud launch

TIM has taken a step closer to showing off 5G's true potential with the launch of a live edge cloud in Turin.

Deployed in partnership with the local municipality, TIM said the ability to process data and host applications closer to terminals will pave the way for the roll out of new smart city services, and will underpin industry 4.0.

To highlight its point, the Italian incumbent showed off some drones that are securely connected to its edge cloud, allowing them to be flown safely in high-footfall areas. In the coming months, TIM plans to trial drone-based environmental and infrastructure monitoring services in Turin, such as keeping tabs on river levels, improving safety in public parks and checking the condition of important local monuments.

"The 5G Edge Cloud network guarantees very high bandwidth and low latency and allows an exceptionally large amount of data to be aggregated and processed, providing for safe digital services of an extremely high quality that respect customer privacy, as well as allowing greater agility and flexibility in the configuration of services and applications, under the typical Cloud logic," said TIM.