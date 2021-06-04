Bell rings network changes with AWS

Bell Canada has joined the growing list of telcos that have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to fulfil their edge computing ambitions, while also working with the hyperscaler giant on ways to improve its customer experience capabilities.

To improve customer experience, Bell will use a broad range of AWS tools, including its analytics and machine learning applications, to enhance its services and “create and scale new consumer and business applications faster.”

In addition, the Canadian national operator is to integrate AWS Wavelength Zones into its 5G network in an effort to encourage developers to create new services, particularly low-latency applications that can take advantage of edge compute assets and 5G connectivity. Bell will be the first Canadian operator to bring AWS Wavelength to the country.

The telco says it embed AWS compute and storage services at the edge of its 5G networks so that “applications developers can serve edge computing workloads like machine learning, IoT, and content streaming. Bell and AWS will move 5G data processing to the network edge to minimize latency and power customer-led 5G use cases such as immersive gaming, ultra-high-definition video streaming, self-driving vehicles, smart manufacturing, augmented reality, machine learning inference and distance learning throughout Canada. Developers will also have direct access to AWS's full portfolio of cloud services to enhance and scale their 5G applications.,” noted Bell Canada.

"Bell and AWS are opening up all-new opportunities for developers to enhance our customers' digital experiences,” noted Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada (BCE). “As Canada recovers from COVID-19 and looks forward to the economic, social and sustainability advantages of 5G, Bell is moving rapidly to expand the country's next-generation network infrastructure capabilities. Bell's accelerated capital investment plan, supported by government and regulatory policies that encourage significant investment and innovation in network facilities, will double our 5G coverage this year while growing the high-capacity fibre connections linking our national network footprint," he added.