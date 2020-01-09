AT&T getting edgy about the edge

AT&T has predicted that 2020 will be the year of the edge. The merits of that prediction are neither here nor there; what it suggests is that this will be the year when telcos and hyperscalers compete more aggressively for the hearts and minds of customers.

In typical telco fashion, AT&T reiterated that edge goes hand-in-hand with 5G, implying that businesses will be best served by a cellular operator.

"We're working with cloud service providers to add edge compute technology into our network centres as we're upgrading them for our 5G deployment," said Mo Katibeh, EVP and CMO of AT&T Business, in a blog post this week. "And we plan to have edge compute capabilities live in more markets by the end of the year."

5G does of course promise a host of exciting possibilities when combined with nearby storage and compute; the argument is more about who's edge you want. It's the argument that Amazon, Microsoft, Google and every telco will probably repeat ad infinitum this year, judging by this AT&T post. Just like they did when cloud computing first arrived on the scene.

Katibeh makes all the right noises: As well as rolling out infrastructure, AT&T is working with other cloud providers to offer customers a broad choice of services. It is also collaborating with developers to deliver solutions that customers actually need.

"We're not building this in a silo. We're doing everything with customers. We are trying new things. Proving new concepts. Building new capabilities," he said.