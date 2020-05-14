Digitalisation for Sustainability

How can the telecoms industry align the digital and climate agendas of the future? Whilst ICT accounts for just 1.7% of global GHG emissions, industrial digitalisation could result in a reduction of 15%, is the equivalent of the annual emissions of the USA. What steps are service providers taking themselves to become carbon neutral, how does this affect the wider supply ecosystem, and how will transformational network technologies and 5G enable decarbonisation across industry sectors?

