Digitalisation for Sustainability
May 14, 2020
- Featuring:
Martin Kriha, VP Smart Production & Automation, Deutsche Telekom
Bernd Leven, Head of Energy Performance, Vodafone Group
Gema Esteban Garrido, ESG Investors & Non Financial Reporting Director, Telefónica
Brian Aherne, Director Communications Infrastructure & General Manager, Intel Corporation
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Summary
How can the telecoms industry align the digital and climate agendas of the future? Whilst ICT accounts for just 1.7% of global GHG emissions, industrial digitalisation could result in a reduction of 15%, is the equivalent of the annual emissions of the USA. What steps are service providers taking themselves to become carbon neutral, how does this affect the wider supply ecosystem, and how will transformational network technologies and 5G enable decarbonisation across industry sectors?
Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020
