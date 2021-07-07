What’s up with… Telefónica, Vodafone Idea, JEDI

The sale of assets and stakes by major operators in Europe and India top today’s pile of news snippets.

Telefónica is reportedly considering the sale of a minority stake (up to 49%) in its Tech unit, which the Spanish operator values at about 1 billion, according to a Reuters article that cites the Cinco Dias newspaper. The report suggests that private equity firms are being sounded out about a potential investment, the proceeds from which would be used to pay off a bit more of Telefónica’s debts. Telefónica Tech is the division that is responsible for the development and delivery of technology products and services related to cybersecurity, cloud, IoT, blockchain, AI and other emerging areas of tech innovation.

Still with Telefónica… It has struck a partnership with TikTok that revolves around marketing campaigns, service distribution and technological efficiencies, and the development of new services and revenue opportunities in key European and Latin American markets. Read more.

After much wrangling and legal eagle activity, the decision to award a $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal dubbed JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) to Microsoft Azure has been scrapped, with the US Department of Defense noting in this announcement that it has “determined that, due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs.” Instead, a multi-cloud approach to the Department’s needs will now be the order of the day, which spells better news for AWS…

Debt-laden Indian operator Vodafone Idea is hoping to sell its fixed access lines, transport network and data centres to raise $1 billion and meet its near-term financial liabilities, according to multiple reports from local media, including this one from the Times Network. There are real concerns that the operator might collapse and leave the mobile market mostly in the hands of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Samsung issued positive second quarter guidance, with sales and operating profits above expectations at 63 trillion Korean won (US$55.2 billion) and KRW12.5 trillion ($10.9 billion) respectively, with a ramp in chip sales reportedly outweighing a dip in smartphone sales.

Using technology and solutions from Fortinet and Cellusys, NEC Europe is to undertake a “large network security project” for East European network operator CETIN, focused on its group operations in Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria as well as Telenor’s network in Montenegro. Read more.