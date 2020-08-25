What’s up with… Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, Viavi

Deutsche Telekom’s full-blown launch into the world of cloud gaming and Telefónica’s latest security acquisition are the plump cherries sitting proudly atop today’s news pie.

Deutsche Telekom has launched its own cloud gaming platform called MagentaGaming, having developed the platform with the help of about 20,000 beta users during the past year. "The future lies in cloud gaming. Cloud-based technology innovations in combination with our strong Telekom networks - fixed network as well as mobile network - enable a perfectly coordinated end-to-end experience. With MagentaGaming, a large number of interested gamers can now experience high-quality gaming without having to buy expensive equipment beforehand," stated Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation. DT isn’t the only operator looking to build a business around the appeal of gaming: Verizon in the US, Globe in the Philippines and the early 5G players in South Korea and China are among those with gaming service ambitions. (See Verizon, Globe target gamers with 5G.)

Telefónica’s cybersecurity unit, ElevenPaths, has acquired Govertis, a “consulting firm that specialises solely in GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) and IRM (electronic digital asset management), offering a comprehensive solution that unifies the legal and technological aspects of cybersecurity.” The Spanish operator has long had an association with Govertis, having previously provided the company with a seed investment and development support through its startup hothousing operation Wayra. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Test and measurement giant Viavi has acquired Expandium, a developer of core network monitoring and assurance solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

Has staying in become the new going out in the UK? According to Deloitte’s trends research there was a flurry of digital device and content buying through the lockdown, with one in five UK adults purchasing at least one new device -- that’s a lot of extra devices capable of continuing consumption once, or if, the present Covid-19 threat fades. At the same time, devices designed to support a more mobile lifestyle beyond the home -- fitness trackers, smart watches etc -- suffered a small sales dip. The full story is here.

Despite the impact of the global pandemic, the market for service provider router and carrier ethernet switch equipment is set to grow during the next few years and be worth more than $15 billion by 2024, according to Dell’Oro.

