Wanted: 10,000 Europeans to help build the Facebook metaverse. No Brits need apply

Facebook has announced that, during the next five years, it will take on 10,000 new personnel from across the European Union (EU) to help construct the metaverse. According to Facebook's big cheese, Mark Zuckerberg, the metaverse is “a set of virtual spaces where people can hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you.” It involves 3D and Virtual and Augmented Reality. In yet another Brexit triumph, and as further proof of the country’s national exceptionalism, none of the 10,000 new staff to be recruited will be based in the UK. It’s all part of a cunning levelling-up programme, you know.

Zuckerberg says an “embodied Internet” of the metaverse is a top priority for Facebook and had set aside US$50 million in small change to “responsibly” develop it. That’ll be a novelty. Touted by the ageing wunderkind as the “Internet, Mark II” (geddit?), Facebook says “The metaverse isn’t a single product one company can build alone.” You can bet it’ll have a damn good try though. Indeed, Zuckerberg has already said that Facebook will transition from “primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company” over the next five years.

In the US, political bi-partizan determination to bring Big Tech to heel is hardening fast and Facebook is a major target for reform, regulation and even breakup. That’s why it is a very good time for the company to start hyping the metaverse as a fresh start for the Internet.

By pushing the possibilities of “new” technologies (although few of those currently associated with the metaverse actually are new) whilst simultaneously proclaiming a squeaky-clean break with the degraded Internet and compromised social media platforms of today, Big Tech can attempt to claim the moral high ground whilst trying to shuck-off the growing mistrust with which it regarded in public perception. By going for a so-called “new start” the web giants and overweening digital capitalists may be hoping that they can avoid being regulated. As a divertissement from scandals, failures and data breaches, it is a ploy that is likely to fail.

In a company blog, Nick Clegg, erstwhile deputy prime-minister of the UK during the 2010 -2015 coalition government and the man who brought the Liberal Democrat party to its knees in a disastrous election before losing his own seat in the House of Commons before re-emerging in the US as Head of Global Affairs at Facebook, claims that Europe “is at the heart of our plans to help build the metaverse.”

He adds, “This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent. The EU has a number of advantages that make it a great place for tech companies to invest - a large consumer market, first class universities and, crucially, top-quality talent. From the thousands of employees in the EU, to the millions of businesses using our apps and tools every day, Europe is a big part of our success, as Facebook is in the success of European companies and the wider economy.”

The company is also trying to starta smooch-athon by lauding (or larding) EU political bigwigs and legislators for their prescience in ensuring the Internet is an environment where free expression, transparency, privacy, security and individual rights are guaranteed and protected. Facebook notes that it too believes in, shares and promotes these values. There’s an alloy of copper and zinc and there are necks and then there’s Facebook’s brass neck.

Back in the summer, Facebook’s Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner, said the AR and VR tech required to power a Facebook metaverse able to allow users seamlessly to switch between the physical and virtual worlds “will cost several billion dollars.”