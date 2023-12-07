Top telco execs join TelecomTV’s DSP Leaders Council

TelecomTV has launched the DSP Leaders Council, a forum of leading industry executives drawn from all corners of the digital service provider (DSP) community that will individually and collectively share their insights and experience via TelecomTV’s research programme and our in-person and digital events.

The council, which is a TelecomTV editorial initiative, currently numbers more than 65 individuals (with more to come), including:

Telefónica group CTO Enrique Blanco;

BT’s group chief security and networks officer Howard Watson;

Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompre

Deputy CEO and head of Europe (outside France) at Orange, Mari-Noëlle Jégo Laveissière

Vodafone Group CTO Scott Petty

Director of network architecture at Vodafone Group and a Vodafone fellow, Yago Tenorio, who is also chairman of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

Senior VP of group technology at Deutsche Telekom and chairman of the O-RAN Alliance, Alex Jinsung Choi

Intel’s head of network and edge Caroline Chan

Telenor CTO Amol Phadke

Rakuten Mobile co-CEO and acting president of Rakuten Symphony, Sharad Sriwastawa

Telus CIO Hesham Fahmy

Ooredoo Qatar CTIO Günther Ottendorfer… and dozens more.

You can see the full list of council members here.

The council’s members have committed to sharing their expertise by participating in surveys and research that will help inform TelecomTV’s digital summits, flagship events, editorial agenda and our DSP Leaders Reports.

TelecomTV has already produced a number of DSP Leaders Reports – you can find and download them for free here – and we’ll soon be canvassing the views of the council members for a special DSP Leaders Industry Vision Report that will be published early in 2024.

That will be followed throughout next year by a number of editorial reports – some, but not all, powered by feedback and insights from council members – focused on topics such as quantum-safe computing, the green network, 5G-Advanced, Open RAN, telco-as-a-platform, the evolution of OSS and BSS (to digital support systems), AI in the radio access network (RAN) and much more.

Membership of the council is by invite only.

The launch of the DSP Leaders Council is part of TelecomTV’s broader DSP Leaders initiative that includes our regular online summits and our flagship in-person event, the DSP Leaders World Forum.

If you have any questions about the council or the DSP Leaders Report programme, please contact us at [email protected].

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV