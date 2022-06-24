The chips are down, but still very hot

Global semiconductor revenues dipped sequentially in the first quarter of 2022 – the first quarter-on-quarter decline in two years – but total market sales, at $159.3bn, were still the second highest ever on record, according to research house Omdia.

The sequential decline was tiny – down 0.03% from the $159.35bn in revenues generated by chip firms in the fourth quarter of 2021 – but it was the first time since the first quarter of 2020 that the value of global chips hadn’t increased on a sequential basis.

"Total semiconductor revenue has been growing each quarter since Q2 2020, and the market set new total revenue records each quarter beginning with Q4 2020. But the market broke both those streaks in Q1 2022, declining for the first time since Q1 2020," stated Omdia senior research analyst Cliff Leimbach, who is author of the research company’s Semiconductor Competitive Landscape (CLT) Spotlight Service.

The analyst also noted in this Omdia announcement that seasonal market factors usually lead to a sequential decline in global chip revenues in the first quarter of each year, but that the decline, on average, is usually 4.4% – far steeper than the tiny dip in the first quarter of this year.

Samsung was the largest chip vendor by revenues ($20.16bn) in the first quarter of this year, ahead of Intel ($17.83bn): Samsung snatched Intel’s revenue market share crown in the fourth quarter of 2021. Omdia noted that AMD climbed the chip revenues ranking table to sixth place from eighth, courtesy of its acquisition of Xilinx – see chart, below.