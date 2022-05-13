Rakuten sees green shoots of digital ecosystem synergies

Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has become renowned in the mobile networking and services sector for developing and building a greenfield network in a different way, using a cloud-oriented, virtualized architecture for its now expansive 4G network and embracing Open RAN for its 5G rollout. Ultimately, though, its main impact is likely to be on the business and service models that can be used to by mobile-enabled digital service providers in the future and which Rakuten Mobile is implementing right now in the Japanese market.

Those models revolve around using connectivity as the enabler for broad digital services engagement: Rakuten is well placed to do that because it’s already part of a broader business empire that is staking a lot on reliable, high-speed mobile connectivity as a driver for other parts of its business.

During a media briefing held on Friday following the publication of the Rakuten Group’s latest financials, Tareq Amin, the CEO of Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony, noted: “What differentiates Rakuten Mobile is that we entered this business largely to drive ecosystem synergy” within the Rakuten Group, which covers a broad range of digital servicesincluding e-commerce, banking, payment platforms, streaming video, insurance and more.

“Our hypotheses was that when we launched the mobile business in Japan, [we believed] the synergy and the impact between a mobile user and the larger ecosystem is going to be substantial,” added Amin, who went on to show some of the data points “that are extremely encouraging and proving and validating our business model. Connectivity alone isn't how we monetize a customer – there is a much larger impact on the entire Rakuten Group ecosystem.”

Rakuten is emphasizing this now because it has broad reach – its 4G service now covers more than 97% of the Japanese population (see chart above) – and its customer base is starting to grow in a meaningful way: It ended April with 5.8 million mobile customers, the vast majority of which are signed up to its own services (rather than the MVNO customer base it previously relied upon). Every month the total number grows and the proportion of the customer base that are direct Rakuten Mobile customers grows.

So, what has been the impact? Amin shared the statistic that the average yearly GMS (gross merchandise sales) per user at Rakuten Ichiba, the group’s e-commerce platform, for people who signed up for the Rakuten Mobile service grew by 67%: For individuals who didn’t sign up for its mobile service, the growth was just 20% (see chart below). “If you compare and contrast, it shows that cross-synergy between mobile and [the broader] ecosystem is very, very large,” stated Amin.