Proximus heats up CPaaS sector with major acquisition

As part of its strategy to grow its international digital services capabilities, Belgium’s national telco, Proximus, has struck a deal to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai, India-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) specialist Route Mobile for an initial outlay of €643m.

The deal is quite complex, as the initial acquisition of a 58% stake in Route Mobile will be made by the telco’s Proximus Opal entity that owns Telesign, the Belgian operator’s digital identity and CPaaS unit. Route Mobile and Telesign will be merged to form a single operation and some of Route Mobile’s founding shareholders will then acquire a stake in Proximus Opal – the full details of the transaction, which is expected to be completed within the next six to nine months, are in this announcement.

The ultimate outcome, though, is that Proximus Opal will become the world’s third-largest CPaaS company (based on the volume of messages managed by the combined operations) with annual revenues of about €900m. The CPaaS operations will be led by Rajdip Gupta, the current CEO of Route Mobile, while the digital identity activities will be led by Joe Burton, the current CEO of Telesign.

The move ties in with some of the key aims of the bold2025 strategy that the Proximus management team unveiled in January, which highlighted the potential for international growth building upon the existing Telesign and BICS (international communications services) units.

According to Proximus, Route Mobile and Telesign make good bedfellows: Route Mobile performed more than 100 billion billable transactions during its most recent financial year that ended in March 2023, has more than 3,000 customers (enterprises, mobile operators and digital applications companies/OTT players) and has built its business primarily in India (where it generates almost half of its revenues), the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other markets across Asia, while Telesign has mainly focused on Europe, North America and Asia (with very little business in India) for its activities.

Route Mobile’s CPaaS platform is used by companies primarily to set up and deliver automated SMS/text message and WhatsApp notifications but can also be used for voice-based and email communications (see image below): Proximus sees potential in Route Mobile’s platform being used for generative AI-based “customer engagement” interactions. The company has been growing significantly in recent years, boasting sales growth rates of 55% between 2020 and 2023 to reach annual revenues of almost 36bn Indian rupees (€427m) in the financial year that ended in March.