How Zoom evolved in the pandemic era
- Zoom CIO Advisor Magnus Falk talks to TelecomTV
- Falk discusses how Zoom evolved during the past year
- Enhancing security has been a major focus
- Now Zoom is focused on its app initiative
Zoom CIO Advisor Magnus Falk explains how the video communications giant has met the challenges of the pandemic era and evolved its business, operations and platform, and how it’s engaging with the app developer community to enhance its functionality.
Recorded February 2021 using TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service.
