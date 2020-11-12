How Angela Jenner is Helping to Transform BT

What does transformation look like within a modern telco? Following her recent participation in the TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Series 2020 digital event, Angela Jenner, who is the Transformation Director within the Service Platforms team at BT, discusses how the changing telecoms landscape is impacting the skills and human resource needs at the UK telco, and how increasing process automation is leading to re-skilling and a change in the shape of BT's workforce.

