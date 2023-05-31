Double shots and silver balls: A DSP Leaders World Forum 2023 special report

WINDSOR, UK – DSP LEADERS WORLD FORUM 2023 – When more than 100 telco industry leaders gather for the ‘Davos of Telecoms’, as they did last week just west of Heathrow airport in the UK, you’d expect the major industry topics – the impact of AI, cloud-native strategies, evolving skills requirements, energy efficiency – to be debated. But all work and no play can, as I’m sure we all know from teeth-grinding experience, make industry events a bit of a strain, which is why the DSP Leaders World Forum is hosted in a five-star hotel with great food and wine, a spa, beautiful grounds and comes replete with a charity pinball tournament and a top-notch coffee truck that encourage not just audience interaction and discussion but also – dare I use the word – fun!

You can watch all of the forum’s fantastic sessions on demand here, but this article is focused on the forum’s pinball and barista action, both of which required bespoke hardware systems that don’t lend themselves well to virtualisation – quality and enjoyment-control KPIs need to be met, you know!

Pinball wizards

The Neil McRae-hosted Double Super Jackpot pinball tournament, which has been a staple of the forum for the three most recent in-person events has, during that time, raised around £10,000 for the National Autistic Society. Dozens of forum attendees took to the five tables – Monster Bash (below), Attack From Mars, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Deadpool and Avengers – and had their high scores recorded which, using a non-AI-enabled points allocation methodology, were then converted into ranking points across all of the tables.